Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Eyes New Cast for Season 2

Nearly two years after it premiered — and 13 months after renewal talks were first reported — Nine Perfect Strangers is getting another season on Hulu.

The Disney-run streamer has officially ordered a second season of the drama, with Nicole Kidman set to return as the head of an exclusive wellness resort where people go to find a path to improving their lives. The show will feature a new cast of resort-goers, with Murray Bartlett, Liv Ullman, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Aras Aydin all in talks to join Kidman.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, the show’s first season premiered in August 2021 with Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Shannon, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Regina Hall starring opposite Kidman.

In May 2022, THR reported on renewal talks for the series while noting that Nine Perfect Strangers was planning to submit as an ongoing drama, rather than an anthology or limited series, for the Emmys (it ended up being shut out at the awards).

David E. Kelley served as showrunner on season one and co-wrote it with John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss. Kelley, Butterworth and Strauss executive produced the first season with Kidman and Per Saari of Blossom Films; Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Jodi Matterson of Made Up Stories; director Jonathan Levine; and Moriarty.