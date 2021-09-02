Nkechi Okoro Carroll Renews Overall Deal at Warner Bros. TV

All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll is staying put at Warner Bros. TV Group.

Carroll has renewed her overall deal with the studio and formed a production company, Rock My Soul. The first project for the company under the new, multi-year agreement is a sequel to the 1989-93 ABC series Life Goes On, which WB is readying to take out to potential buyers.

“I am so excited to continue my partnership with Channing Dungey, Brett Paul, and the extended WarnerMedia family,” said Carroll. “We’ve only just scratched the surface of the stories we want to tell together. Our mission at Rock My Soul Productions is to create content that leaves the world a little bit of a better place than how we found it. Warner Bros.’ continued support of this mission means everything to me.”

Lindsay Dunn, a former AGBO executive and WME agent, will be head of television at Rock My Soul.

“I am also grateful to my former agent and longtime friend, Lindsay Dunn, for joining and elevating the Rock My Soul family as our head of television,” said Carroll. “Her immense talent, leadership skills and incredible passion for creating content that makes a difference is beyond inspiring.”

Said Dunn, “I am thrilled to be joining Nkechi as she builds her new company at Warner Bros. As her agent, I was always blown away by Nkechi’s talent as both a writer and producer, but her true gift is that of being an incredibly kind and generous human being. I am thankful to Nkechi for the opportunity to work with her as she continues to make meaningful and entertaining television with our partners at Warner Bros.”

Carroll will write and executive produce the update of Life Goes On, a family drama notable for being the first network series to feature a regular character who has Down syndrome (played by Chris Burke). Original series stars Kellie Martin and Chad Lowe are on board as producers, and Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who’s now a doctor and returns to her hometown. Michael Braverman, who created the series, will serve as an executive consultant on the sequel.

Carroll will also continue to run The CW’s All American, which is entering its fourth season, and its HBCU-set spinoff, All American: Homecoming.

“We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Nkechi and are honored to continue as her storytelling partner,” said Warner Bros. TV Group chairman Channing Dungey. “She and her All American team have done incredible work bringing a vivid and diverse picture of African American life to the screen, and we are so excited to see her expand that vision to include the world of Historically Black Colleges and Universities with the upcoming All American: Homecoming. Nkechi’s work is endlessly entertaining and inspiring, and we look forward to collaborating and telling important stories with her for many years to come.”

Carroll is repped by WME, Felker Toczek and MetaMorphic Entertainment.