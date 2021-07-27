U.K. Police Receive More Allegations Against Noel Clarke

Additional allegations of sexual offences have been made to the British police against actor Noel Clarke, who was the subject of a major exposé earlier this year in which 20 women accused him of groping, sexual misconduct and bullying.

According to the BBC, authorities have confirmed that a “number of women” have come forward since April, when the story was first published by The Guardian.

While London’s Scotland Yard said there was currently “no criminal investigation” against Clarke, it confirmed in a statement that, “on Wednesday, April 21, police received a third-party report relating to allegations of sexual offences allegedly committed by a male over a period of time.”

It added: “A number of other women have since come forward and informed police of other incidents involving the male. All of the incidents are currently being assessed by officers to ascertain if any offences have been committed.”

Clarke — best known for Doctor Who — has “vehemently” denied sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing. But shortly after the allegations were made, he said in a statement that he was “deeply sorry” for some of his behavior and was planning to seek professional help. In the days that followed, several production companies and broadcasters who worked with Clarke sought to distance themselves, with Sky scrapping the police drama Bulletproof, which he starred in, co-created and produced, and ITV pulling the final episode of Viewpoint.