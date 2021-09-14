×
Seth Rogen, Jon Stewart, Whitney Cummings Remember Norm Macdonald: “We Lost a Comedy Giant Today”

Steve Martin, Ken Jeong and more comics praised the comedian and 'Saturday Night Live' alum’s wit and charm after learning of his death at age 61.

The death of comedian, host and former Saturday Night Live cast member Norm Macdonald after a nearly decade-long battle with cancer prompted his fellow comedians and friends to remember his unwavering ability to make everyone laugh on Tuesday.

Seth Rogen recalled being inspired by Macdonald’s comedic style, tweeting, “Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of [the] all time greats. RIP.”

Jon Stewart tweeted, “No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. Fuck cancer.”

Steve Martin simply wrote, “We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind.”

A rep confirmed Tuesday that Macdonald had died at age 61. 

The comedian joined SNL in 1993 and anchored the “Weekend Update” segments. He stayed on the sketch-comedy series until 1998. He was also known for his funny appearances as a guest on late-night talk shows like Conan

Director Edgar Wright referenced these hilarious sit-down moments in his tweet honoring the late comedian. “Of the many addictive rabbit holes you can disappear down on the internet, the most pleasurable is ‘Norm MacDonald chat show appearances,'” Wright wrote. “Thanks for all the laughs Norm, very sorry to see you go.”

Josh Gad referred to Macdonald as “One of the most underrated and hilarious SNL performers.” He added that he was “absolutely gutted.”

Whitney Cummings shared a video of Macdonald’s unforgettable roast of Bob Saget in 2008. “Norm is the pinnacle of bravery and originality,” she wrote along with a broken heart emoji.

Ken Jeong applauded Macdonald for being universally funny. “In such a divisive time even among comedians, we can all agree Norm MacDonald was the best. Rest in Peace,” Jeong tweeted.

Bob Newhart said in a statement that Macdonald was one of the few people who could “successfully” write comedy for him and added, “He was an original.  When I watched young comics on the early comedy TV shows, like The Improv or Catch a Rising Star, I’d study each comic’s style and think, oh yeah, he’s doing Leno… or he’s doing Letterman… or he’s doing Rickles.  When Norm came on, I said he’s not doing anybody.”

Take a look at what other staples in comedy are saying about Macdonald below.

