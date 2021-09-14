Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith.

Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith.

The actress had recently left Melrose Place to do a film with comedian Carrot Top, the later notorious box office bomb, Chairman of the Board.

“He’s extraordinarily sweet,” Thorne-Smith said of her co-star Carrot Top. “He worked very hard and it was adorable.”

Teased by O’Brien as to whether there were any romantic scenes, Thorne-Smith replied, “It’s like [the erotic drama] 9½ Weeks — but Carrot Top.”

Macdonald could not keep quiet any longer and he went for it, one comedic punch after another.

“Is it call nine and a half seconds?” Macdonald asked to huge laughs. After everyone settled down, the comic jabbed, “Because he’s a premature ejaculator,” to another round of laughs.”

At that point, there was no holding Macdonald back as he continued to chip away one brilliant quip after another.

“I know what it is going to be called,” he said. “If it’s got Carrot Top in it, do you know what a good name for it would be? Box Office Poison. I’m going to go see it for Courtney.”

Finally, Thorne-Smith revealed the title of the film would be Chairman of the Board, which O’Brien said to Macdonald, “Do something with that, you creep.”

And that was the moment Macdonald dropped the mic: “I bet the Board it spelled bored.”

It took a few moments for everyone to compose themselves before they moved on in the interview.

Watch the segment below.