‘Not Dead Yet’ Scores ABC’s Best Comedy Launch Since ‘The Conners’

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
ABC’s first-year comedy Not Dead Yet is showing strong signs of life.
The pilot episode of the Gina Rodriguez-led series, produced by 20th Television, has pulled in the biggest debut audience for a comedy on the network in more than four years — since The Conners premiered in October 2018.
Over its first five weeks of release, the series debut grew to 10.2 million viewers and a 2.91 rating among adults 18-49. That’s a nearly threefold increase in viewers from its same-day audience (3.61 million) and more than six times its initial rating in the key ad demographic. The 561 percent increase in adults 18-49 is the largest ever over the 35-day period for an ABC comedy premiere, and the 6.6 million viewers it added over that time is the most since The Conners premiere.
Related Stories
By comparison, the series premiere of Abbott Elementary in December 2021 grew by four times in adults 18-49 (0.6 to 2.4) and about 2 1/2 times in total viewers (2.88 million to 7.1 million) over 35 days.
Not Dead Yet’s premiere grew to 7.6 million viewers and a 1.76 rating in the 18-49 demo over seven days of cross-platform viewing. The extra four weeks brought in 2.6 million more viewers and 1.15 ratings points among adults 18-49.
Along with Rodriguez, Not Dead Yet’s cast includes Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Rick Glassman, Josh Banday and Angela Gibbs. Casey Johnson and David Windsor created the series and executive produce with Rodriguez, Dean Holland and Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Somebody Somewhere
‘Somebody Somewhere’ Star Jeff Hiller on How the Show Is “Queering It Up Through Humor”
-
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special
Brian Cox and Alan Cumming Jam to Spice Girls’ “If You Wanna Be My Lover” in ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Teaser
-
Matt Damon
Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel Renew Long-Running Late-Night Feud: “Shove It Up Your Big Hairy A**”
-
-