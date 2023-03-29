‘Not Dead Yet’ Scores ABC’s Best Comedy Launch Since ‘The Conners’

ABC’s first-year comedy Not Dead Yet is showing strong signs of life.

The pilot episode of the Gina Rodriguez-led series, produced by 20th Television, has pulled in the biggest debut audience for a comedy on the network in more than four years — since The Conners premiered in October 2018.

Over its first five weeks of release, the series debut grew to 10.2 million viewers and a 2.91 rating among adults 18-49. That’s a nearly threefold increase in viewers from its same-day audience (3.61 million) and more than six times its initial rating in the key ad demographic. The 561 percent increase in adults 18-49 is the largest ever over the 35-day period for an ABC comedy premiere, and the 6.6 million viewers it added over that time is the most since The Conners premiere.

By comparison, the series premiere of Abbott Elementary in December 2021 grew by four times in adults 18-49 (0.6 to 2.4) and about 2 1/2 times in total viewers (2.88 million to 7.1 million) over 35 days.

Not Dead Yet’s premiere grew to 7.6 million viewers and a 1.76 rating in the 18-49 demo over seven days of cross-platform viewing. The extra four weeks brought in 2.6 million more viewers and 1.15 ratings points among adults 18-49.

Along with Rodriguez, Not Dead Yet’s cast includes Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Rick Glassman, Josh Banday and Angela Gibbs. Casey Johnson and David Windsor created the series and executive produce with Rodriguez, Dean Holland and Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh.