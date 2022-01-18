Noticias Telemundo Chief Patsy Loris Sets New Executive Team

Patsy Loris, who took over as the head of Telemundo’s news division Noticias Telemundo earlier this month, has set her new executive team.

The division will be led by Gabriela Tristán as senior vp of news, Gemma Garcia as senior vp of digital news, and Vanessa Pombo as senior vp of business operations.

Tristán, most recently a news executive at Univision, will oversee all editorial and production, including the evening newscast Noticias Telemundo, the morning news show, hoyDía and the newsmagazine Al Rojo Vivo. Garcia, meanwhile, had been vp of digital and ep of Noticias Telemundo before her promotion. Pombo was vp of production management and business operations before her promotion, which will see hear leading operations, finance, human resources, legal and sales.

“This is a critically important time for the Hispanic community with the country still in the grips of a pandemic and heading into what will be closely watched midterm elections,” said Loris in a statemtn. “I’m very excited we have assembled a top-notch team of experienced news leaders who will ensure Noticias Telemundo continues to keep Latinos informed with rigorously reported news and innovative storytelling across all platforms.

Loris took over the news division Jan. 1 following the retirement of Luis Fernandez. The news division has undergone significant changes since Beau Ferrari was named chairman of Telemundo Enterprises in 2020 by parent company NBCUniversal, including a revamp of hoyDía, and a new anchor at the flagship evening newscast in Julio Vaquiero, who replaced outgoing anchor Jose Diaz-Balart last fall.