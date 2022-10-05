Nuremberg Trials TV Drama in Works From ‘Downfall,’ ‘Man in the High Castle’ Producers

Constantin Film, the German powerhouse behind the Resident Evil franchise, is partnering with U.K.-based Big Light Productions, founded by Frank Spotnitz (The Man in the High Castle, The X-Files, Medici, Leonardo), to develop a high-end drama series about the world-changing Nuremberg Trials.

The project will dive into the events surrounding the prosecution of Nazi officials following WWII, the first time in history that people were held accountable for war crimes, exploring characters from all sides of the trials, showing how not only justice was at stake but the global balance of power.

“This series is a real powerhouse,” said Spotnitz. “It’s an investigative mystery, a suspense thriller set both in a courtroom and on the global stage, and one of the most searing moral dramas imaginable. The characters and the issues all seem startlingly relevant and contemporary.”

“We are delighted to partner with Constantin Film on such an important and timely series,” added Emily Feller of Big Light. “This is truly landmark television, drama that not only makes for compelling entertainment but asks important questions that the world is still grappling with today.”

Constantin Film is no stranger to the subject matter, having been nominated for an Oscar with its 2004 film Downfall which covered the final hours and collapse of the German regime. Most recently, Constantin Film’s The Conference, a historically accurate drama about a meeting that was part of planning the Holocaust, garnered international recognition and several International awards.

“On May 8, 1945, Nazi Germany unconditionally surrendered to the Allies, but the world remained in a state of unrest and global powerplay. Our show describes the intricate and multi-layered chess game how the United States took the reins on establishing the post-war power structure and how the Nuremberg Trials became the tipping point that signaled to the world that law and order will be restored,” said Robert Kulzer of Constantin Film.

“Following the catastrophe of WWII, the Nuremberg Trials were an epochal event. The Americans and Europeans involved in forging justice were both larger than life and all too human. I’m humbled to be working with Constantin Film and Big Light to bring this important story to life,” added Ron Maxwell.

The series will be executive produced by Oliver Berben and Kulzer for Constantin Film, Spotnitz and creative director Feller (Leonardo, Medici, Trust Me, Ordinary Lies) for Big Light, and Maxwell (Gettysburg) along with Jeff Berg of Northside Services.

Big Light is represented by WME and attorney Jared Levine at Yorn Levine.