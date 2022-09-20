NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Apologizes After He’s Fired for Appearing on Adult Cam Site

Spectrum News NY1 meteorologist Erick Adame is speaking out after he says he was terminated from his job after images were shared from his appearance on an adult cam website.

Adame took to Instagram on Monday to apologize for secretly “performing on camera for other men” from home, a decision he attributed to his “compulsive behaviors.” The TV personality has worked for Spectrum News since 2007 and has appeared as the NY1 meteorologist on Mornings on 1 for the New York City area since 2017.

“It was 100% consensual on both of our parts,” Adame wrote in his post about his appearance on the adult site. “I wasn’t paid for this, and it was absurd of me to think I could keep this private. Nonetheless, my employer found out and I was suspended and then terminated.”

Earlier Monday, Adame filed a lawsuit in New York state court seeking to force Unit 4 Media to disclose the identity of the anonymous user who sent nude screenshots of the meteorologist to his employer.

He wrote in his Instagram post that his “lapse in judgment” cost him his dream job and that he is seeking professional help. He also implored potential future employers to focus on his professional accomplishments and not “the couple of minutes of salacious video” that are likely to linger online.

“As a public figure I recognize that I have certain responsibilities that come along with the privileges I enjoyed,” Adame posted. “But, let me be clear about something: I don’t apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive — those are gifts and I have no shame about them.”

A representative for Spectrum News NY1 declined to comment.

Winston Cho contributed to this report.