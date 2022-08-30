‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Outlander’ and ‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ Among Panels Set for New York Comic Con

The final season of AMC’s flagship zombie drama The Walking Dead, the latest season of Starz’s time-travel period romance Outlander and Roku’s Daniel Radcliffe-starring Weird Al biopic are among the first slate of panels announced for New York Comic Con’s 2022 edition.

Reedpop unveiled all three along with eight other programming events Tuesday as part of a first look at its buzz-worthy programming for this October. It’s all part of the convention’s full-foce return after going virtual for 2020 and producing a limited in-person capacity event in 2021 due to the pandemic.

In a panel featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, director Eric Appel and “Weird” Al Yankovic himself, Roku’s first major original film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will get the full NYCC treatment on Oct. 9. The Empire stage panel will go behind-the-scenes of the outrageous biopic, which just released its first full trailer and is out on Nov. 4.

On Oct. 8, The Walking Dead will take to the Javits Center Main Stage for one last Saturday panel featuring not yet announced cast and creatives as they discuss the decade-long apocalyptic drama’s highly anticipated final episodes.

Another NYCC mainstay, Outlander, will get two panels this year — one featuring several cast members as well as a special stand-alone Q&A panel for star Sam Heughan. The actor, along with fellow Outlander stars Duncan LaCroix and David Berry and series author Diana Gabaldon, will appear for the “Sunday Morning Tea With Two Highlanders & A Lord” panel, which is set for Oct. 9 on the Empire stage.

But before that, Heughan — who will also be doing small group meet & greets and photo ops this year — will officially kick of the end of yet another #Droughtlander with his own Saturday evening panel on that very same stage.

Among the other events teased in this first round of NYCC 2022 programming announcements include a panel for the New Orleans-set contemporary gothic romance Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, featuring the show’s EPs and cast that’s set for Oct. 6. A special Oct. 7 screening of Showtime’s highly-anticipated small screen adaptation of vampire drama Let the Right One In, will be followed by a cast Q&A with Demián Bichir, Eleanor Kane, Anika Noni Rose, Nick Stahl, Grace Gummer, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman and Jacob Buster.

Batman series Batwheels, along with Mystery Inc.’s latest TV adventure Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! are among the major IP animated projects set to take the stage at this year’s convention. Producers and members of the Batwheels voice cast will be on hand Oct. 9 to take fans under the hood of DC’s first-ever preschool animated series, giving attendees a special premiere of two never-before-seen episodes. Meanwhile, Scooby-Doo fans can unmask the latest chapter in the long-running animated franchise during its premiere screening on Oct. 7.

Other panels include an episode sneak peek and moderated Oct. 6 discussion with select cast members for CBS’ supernatural comedy breakout Ghosts; a discussion with the directors and producers of the latest installment in the V/H/S franchise, V/H/S/99: V/H/S Goes To Hell, on Oct. 7; as well as two panels from manga publisher and anime distributor VIZ Media — a full first episode screening for BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Oct. 8) and a game, prize and announcement-filled sit down with Ultraman manga creators Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi (Oct. 7).

Previous NYCC 2022 guests announcements include Moon Knight and Dune star Oscar Isaac, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Anson Mount and Melissa Navia, Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine, comic legends Frank Miller, Greg Capullo and Frank Cho, She’s All That‘s Freddie Prinze, Jr. and Rachel Leigh Cook, and SpongeBob SquarePants’ Tom Kenny and Rodger Bumpass.

The full programming schedule for New York Comic Con, running Oct. 6-9 at the Javits Convention Center, will be released in the coming weeks.