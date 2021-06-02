Obamas Reteam With Chris Nee for Netflix’s ‘We the People’

Chris Nee, the award-winning creator of Doc McStuffins and Vampirina, is reteaming with Barack and Michelle Obama on We The People, a series of animated music videos that contain lessons in U.S. civics, slated to drop July 4 on Netflix. Creator Nee and the Obamas are exec producing along with Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

We the People combines a mix of animation styles with original songs performed by artists including Lin-Manuel Miranda, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Adam Lambert, Cordae, Bebe Rexha, KYLE, Andra Day and poet Amanda Gorman.

The series’ 10, three-minute episodes are helmed by a slate of directors including Oscar winner Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Jorge R. Gutierrez (Netflix’s upcoming Maya and the Three), Trisha Gum, Victoria Vincent, Benjy Brooke, Mabel Ye, Tim Rauch, Daron Nefcy, Everett Downing and Kendra Ryan. Ada Chiaghana, Erynn Sampson and PeeDee Shindell are producing.

The Obamas are also collaborating with Nee on animated preschool series Ada Twist, Scientist, based on the best-selling book series by author Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts. The series is slated to debut on Netflix this year.

Nee and Barris both have overall deals with the streaming service.