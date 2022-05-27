Disney+ Adds Warning to ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Over Scenes That Contain Violence Involving Children

Disney+ has added a warning to the first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi over an opening scene to the Star Wars series that may be triggering some viewers after the recent Texas school shooting.

“Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from Star Wars movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events,” reads a note in the “details” area of the show. “Warning: Contains violence involving children.”

However, the message does not appear on all Disney+ accounts under the “details” area for the show. And it does not show onscreen prior to the episode beginning.

The message was added at some point Friday following the first two episodes of the miniseries, which premiered Thursday night on the West Coast and Friday at midnight on the East Coast.

Before viewers are brought to the present time in the show starring Ewan McGregor, there is a scene from 10 years prior when Order 66, aka the near eradication of the Jedi, is carried out. In particular, the scene opens with a group of Force-sensitive younglings being trained in the Jedi Temple just before Clone Troopers burst into the building, shooting at the Jedi and children.

No child is hit by the blaster fire, but the moment is intense, and for some viewers, just too much given how raw emotions are nationwide over the unspeakable Texas tragedy.

Prior to Obi-Wan Kenobi adding its message, Netflix added a warning to the latest season of Stranger Things, which also dropped on Friday.

“We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago,” reads the warning that runs before the prior season recap. “But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

Netflix also edited the description for the premiere to include: “Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children.”