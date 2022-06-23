‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Standout Moses Ingram Joins Natalie Portman in Next Project

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram has landed her next role.

The Emmy nominee will join fellow Star Wars alum Natalie Portman in the Apple TV+ limited series Lady in the Lake. Ingram replaces Lupita Nyong’o, who had been previously announced for the role and exited in May.

Lady in the Lake is an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s novel and is created and directed by Alma Har’el (Honey Boy). According to Apple, “the limited series takes place in ’60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz (Portman), to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.”

The project marks Portman’s first foray into episodic television. Ingram, who had her own television debut in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, recently drew raves for her portrayal of Reva Sevander, aka the Third Sister, who hunts Obi-Wan Kenobi for Darth Vader in the Disney+ series. Her casting also drew some unfortunate backlash from some fans, with Disney and star Ewan McGregor condemning racist attacks on the Black actress.

The Lady in the Lake cast also includes Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison and Brett Gelman. The project is executive produced by Har’el, Portman, Christopher Leggett, Sophie Mas, Nathan Ross, the late Jean-Marc Vallée, Julie Gardner, Amy J. Kaufman and Layne Eskridge.