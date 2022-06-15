The Latest ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode Comes With a Warning — for Good Reason

[This story contains spoilers from Obi-Wan Kenobi “Part V.”]

The penultimate episode for Obi-Wan Kenobi opens with a warning.

The message reads, “There are certain scenes in this fictional series that some viewers may find upsetting.” The latest warning was put on the episode for the same reason a warning was added to the premiere episode that dropped May 27: there is violence against children. Disney+ added the warnings due to scenes triggering some viewers after the Robb Elementary School shooting last month.

However, the latest episode, “Part V” may be much more upsetting for some, as it shows children being killed and there is a horrific description of a victim playing dead among the bodies, a story that mirrors devastating details from the actual shooting.

In “Part V,” viewers learn Reva Sevander, aka Third Sister (Moses Ingram) is actually plotting her revenge against Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) for the massacre of the Younglings at the Jedi Temple when Palpatine gave Order 66 during Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Sevander tells Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) that she survived by hiding under bodies, the description of the moment is heartbreaking and horrific. That story, in addition to shots of Vader striking down Younglings could easily be too much for some viewers, hence the warning is quite warranted.

Prior to Obi-Wan Kenobi adding its message last month, Netflix added a warning to the latest season of Stranger Things, which also dropped the same day as the Star Wars series.

“We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago,” reads the warning that runs before the prior season recap. “But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

Netflix also edited the description for the premiere to include: “Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi will stream its series finale next Thursday on Disney+.