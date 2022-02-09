‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ to Debut in May on Disney+

Ewan McGregor has an official date to return to the Star Wars galaxy. His new Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, will debut on May 25, Disney announced Wednesday.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005), which saw McGregor’s Jedi knight Kenobi go into hiding after the fall of the Galactic Republic. Hayden Christensen returns to play Darth Vader, with other stars including Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Deborah Chow directs the series and serves as executive producer alongside Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, McGregor and Joby Harold.

Disney+ just wrapped the final episode of The Book of Boba Fett, and also will have the Diego Luna-led Andor out in 2022. It has a number of other series in the works, with a third season of The Mandalorian in production now, and Rosario Dawson’s spinoff Ahsoka in casting mode.

McGregor first played Obi-Wan in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999), the film that helped turn him into a global star. He stepped into the role originated by the late Alec Guiness in the original Star Wars, which opened on May 25, 1977, 45 years to the day that Obi-Wan will hit Disney+.

“I’m really excited about it,” McGregor told The Hollywood Reporter last year of Obi-Wan. “Maybe more so than the first ones, because I’m older — I just turned 50 — and I’m just in a much better place.”