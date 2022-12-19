Octavia Spencer’s Orit Entertainment Enters First-Look Deal With Skydance Television (Exclusive) 

Octavia Spencer’s Orit Entertainment and Skydance Television have entered a multiyear first-look deal for scripted TV projects.

The Oscar-winning actress’ shingle, headed by Brian Clisham and Stephanie Kluft, will develop and produce original series for the studio behind Grace and Frankie, Reacher, Foundation and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan — with the potential for Spencer to star in one.

“Brian, Stephanie and I are thrilled to team up with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell and their incredible team at Skydance Television,” said Spencer. “Their collective passion, taste and track record of creating elevated, commercial content at the center of the zeitgeist speaks for itself. We can’t wait to build something special with them.”

Spencer, who currently stars in Orit production Truth Be Told on Apple TV+, has previously produced Self-Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker and the documentary short Right to Try. Her company inked a similar deal for unscripted with ID, Discovery+ and October Films in June. (Spencer previously had a scripted pod deal with ABC Signature.)



“We are thrilled to be partnering with Octavia and everyone at Orit Entertainment,” said Skydance Television president Matt Thunell. “I have known Octavia and Brian for years and feel so grateful they’ve chosen to make Skydance their home. We are excited to support the mission of Orit by creating entertaining, provocative, and heartfelt stories, and we know we will do big things together.”

Launched in 2019, Orit Entertainment is led by Spencer and Clisham, with Kluft serving as head of production and development. The company’s recent pact with ID, discovery+ and October Films has already put two projects in production, including the true crime documentary series Highway 20, about a stretch of road in Oregon where many women and girls went missing between the 1970s and 1990s.