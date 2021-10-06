Odetta Watkins Moves From WBTV to Amazon as Head of Drama Series

Amazon continues to bolster its executive ranks.

The retail giant/streamer has recruited former Warner Bros. TV exec vp current Odetta Watkins for the newly created role of head of drama series, though her focus will be on current programming and not the development side.

Watkins, who segues to Amazon following an impressive 19-year run at Warners, will oversee ongoing current series including Jack Ryan, The Wilds and Hunters. She will report to Laura Lancaster, who joined Amazon in February from Alacon to serve as head of series (current programming).

The addition of Watkins should be seen as a way for Amazon to bolster its current programming staff following its February restructuring that split current programming and development. That saw former drama head Marc Resteghini promoted to serve as U.S. and global head of development. Kara Smith took over for Resteghini as head of drama and continues to report in to him. (Ryan Andolina continues as head of comedy, with head of animation Melissa Wolfe reporting to him. Head of genre development Jon Wax and unscripted chief Chris Castallo report to Resteghini.)

“Odetta is a powerhouse at what she does — with a proven track record of recognizing and shepherding global hits, we are incredibly proud to have her join Amazon Studios,” Lancaster said. “Her leadership and creative sensibilities are invaluable as we look to continue to break boundaries and tell nuanced and entertaining stories.”

During her nearly two-decade tenure at Warners, Watkins and her team oversaw the day-to-day of dramas and comedies for cable and streaming scripted originals including the likes of Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, Self-Made and Sandman; HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, Doom Patrol, Titans and Pennyworth; Apple’s Emmy-winning Ted Lasso, OWN’s Queen Sugar, David Makes Man and Hulu’s recently concluded Shrill. She first joined the studio in 2002 as a director of current programs. Warners declined comment on her departure.