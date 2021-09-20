Emmys: ‘The Crown’s’ Olivia Colman Wins Best Drama Actress

Olivia Colman won the Emmy award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her performance in Netflix’s The Crown.

Colman earned her first career Emmy at the 73rd annual awards on Sunday, beating out fellow nominees Uzo Aduba (In Treatment), Emma Corrin (The Crown), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Mj Rodriguez (Pose) and Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country).

“I would have put money on that not happening,” Colman said in her acceptance speech from London, where much of the show’s cast and crew gathered for the Emmy ceremony. She then teared up in remembering her father, who died earlier this year: “I wish my dad was here to see this,” she said. “I lost my daddy during COVID and he would have loved all of this.”

Her victory continued a big night for the Netflix series, which before Colman’s win took home Emmys for writing (Peter Morgan), directing (Jessica Hobbs) and outstanding supporting actor (Tobias Menzies) and actress (Gillian Anderson).

Colman has been nominated three times previously — including last year for her role on The Crown. She adds the award to the Oscar she won for The Favourite in 2019.

Colman has played Queen Elizabeth II for the past two seasons on The Crown, taking over the role from Claire Foy as the series has moved through the decades of the British monarch’s reign. (Foy, incidentally, also won an Emmy this year, for a brief performance as the younger Elizabeth in a flashback.)

With its dominance in the drama categories so far, The Crown is shaping up as one of the biggest winners at the 73rd Emmys and adding to what looks like an industry-leading haul for Netflix for the 2021 awards.