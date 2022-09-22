×
Olivia Wilde Addresses Harry Styles, Chris Pine’s Spit-Gate: “People Will Look for Drama”

Wilde directed 'Don't Worry Darling,' which hits theaters Friday and has been the subject of much media speculation.

Olivia Wilde and Stephen Colbert
Olivia Wilde and Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show' Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Olivia Wilde doesn’t want Stephen Colbert to worry about the various rumors surrounding her new movie.

The Don’t Worry Darling director is a guest on CBS’ The Late Show on Wednesday ahead of the Warner Bros. film’s release this Friday. In a preview clip posted to the show’s Twitter account, Wilde discusses the so-called “Spit-Gate” speculation that had surrounded a viral video and led social media users to question whether Harry Styles spat on co-star Chris Pine during the film’s premiere screening earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival.

“Another one of our weird rumors, Spit-Gate, which you might have heard about, is I think …” Wilde said before Colbert cut her off.

The host made it clear he had wanted to ask Wilde about the furor and appeared to read from his notecard: “Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Why or why not? Support your answer.”

Wilde laughed and replied, “No, he did not. But I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact …”

Colbert again interrupted her to quip, “Only time will tell.”

The film has been the focus of much discussion, including speculation about a rumored rift between Wilde and star Florence Pugh. Wilde and Styles started dating after production began on the thriller that also stars Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll and could look to top $20 million in its opening weekend at the box office.

Pine’s team previously issued a statement emphatically denying that Styles spat on him. Additionally, Styles poked fun at the debate during a recent performance at Madison Square Garden.

The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

