Olivier Awards: Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley Among Nominees

Newly anointed Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley has another award ceremony show to look forward, having been nominated for this year’s Olivier Awards, which are heading back to an in-person ceremony after two pandemic-impacted years.

The actress was shortlisted for best leading actress for Cabaret, one of 11 nominations earned by the critically acclaimed musical revival, including for her co-star Eddie Redmayne for leading actor.

Cabaret led the way among the productions, followed by Life of Pi, based on the bestselling novel, and another musical revival, Cole Porter’s Anything Goes, which broke box office records at the Barbican Theatre last summer. Both earned nine nominations.

Back To The Future – The Musical, a new stage adaptation of the hit 1985 film, landed seven nominations, including best new musical, while the Tony-winning Broadway transfer Moulin Rouge! The Musical and the National Theatre’s production of Larry Kramer’s AIDS crisis-set drama The Normal Heart each earned five.

The Olivier Awards ceremony will take place on April 10 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

“I want to offer enormous congratulations to all the 2022 Olivier Awards nominees,” said Julian Bird, chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and executive producer of the Olivier Awards. “This year’s fantastic array truly demonstrates the breadth and diversity of London’s world-leading theatre industry, and its extraordinary creativity and resilience during an extremely challenging period for our sector. After a two-year hiatus, we are delighted to be able to bring the theatre community together again to celebrate our brightest talents. I’m sure the atmosphere in the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 10 April will be absolutely electric.”