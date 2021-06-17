Oluniké Adeliyi, Loren Lott Join CBC, BET+ Civil Rights Drama ‘The Porter’ (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
Oluniké Adeliyi and American Idol alum Loren Lott have joined the ensemble cast for The Porter, a BET+ and CBC drama about North American railway workers now shooting in Winnipeg.
Set in the roaring 1920s in Montreal and Chicago, the drama from Inferno Pictures and Sienna Films follows two Black railway porters who hustle, dream, cross borders and confront racial barriers on and off the railways that crossed North America.
One pushes to create the first ever Black union and the other chases power on the wrong side of the law, as both aim to free themselves and their families from oppression. Adeliyi will play Queenie, the seductive and sinister Chicago crime boss whose lavish lifestyle and power appeals to Junior, but at what cost?
Lott takes the role of headstrong Lucy, a talented performer who pursues the spotlight as she battles shadeism and a musical instinct out of step with the times. The Porter cast already includes Aml Ameen, Ronnie Rowe Jr. and Mouna Traoré.
And the series originators, Arnold Pinnock and Bruce Ramsay, take on the series regular roles of Glenford and Dinger, respectively. Annmarie Morais and Marsha Greene are showrunners and executive producers, while Charles Officer and R.T. Thorne will direct the series and share executive producer credits.
