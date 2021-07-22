This Week in TV: Olympics, ‘Ted Lasso’

The premiere schedule for the coming seven days is a fairly light one. Networks and streamers are for the most part staying out of the way of one huge event: the Summer Olympics, which officially open Friday in Tokyo (though some competitions have already begun) and will offer up thousands of hours of coverage across multiple outlets in the next two-plus weeks.

That said, there are a handful of other debuts on tap, including season two of one of the most surprising and well-liked shows of the past year in Ted Lasso. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

For a lot of reasons — cord cutting, the general unease about staging a worldwie event while a pandemic still roils — the Olympics aren’t likely to gather as big an audience as the 2016 games, which averaged 27.5 million primetime viewers for NBC. But the likes of Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, Kevin Durant and Caeleb Dressel will bring in lots of viewers for NBC, which will offer a mix of live and taped events in primetime.

Some team sports have already started playing. The opening ceremony is Friday and will air live on NBC at 6:55 a.m. ET/3:55 a.m. PT — the first time has done that for an Olympics outside North America. A taped version of the ceremony will air in primetime.

Daily coverage will be spread across NBC (with daytime, prime and late night blocks), CNBC (early morning and primetime), USA, NBCSN (both all day, starting in the wee hours), the Olympic Channel (all day except primetime) and Peacock (6-11 a.m. ET most days). Event schedules and live streams are also at NBCOlympics.com.

On streaming …

Returning: Apple TV+ scored 20 Emmy nominations and near universal critical love for the first season of Ted Lasso — not bad for a show based on a series of NBC Sports promos. While the first season was an extremely pleasant surprise for viewers, the second comes with expectations.

The good news? Ted Lasso meets those expectations. Season two of the Jason Sudeikis-led comedy “is an admirable mixture of repeating — and refining — the elements that resonated so well initially and expanding the show’s ensemble and tonal reach,” writes THR critic Daniel Fienberg. It debuts Friday on Apple TV+, with new episodes weekly.

Also: Stop-motion animated series Ultra City Smiths (Thursday, AMC+); new episodes of SpongeBob prequel Kamp Koral (Thursday, Paramount+); Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Friday, Netflix); chat show Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts (Wednesday, Disney+).

On broadcast …

Returning: Roswell, New Mexico (8 p.m. Monday) begins its third season as part of The CW’s summer lineup. The new run will find Liz (Jeanine Mason) away from her hometown and starting a new phase of her life in Los Angeles, while alien siblings Max (Nathan Dean), Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) follow up on the startling discovery they made in a cave at the end of season two.

Also: The season ends for a trio of series: NBC’s Good Girls (two episodes starting at 9 p.m. Thursday), The CW’s Charmed (8 p.m. Friday) and ABC’s Match Game (10 p.m. Wednesday).

On cable …

New: HBO kicks off a series of documentaries under the heading Music Box with Woodstock ’99: Peace, Love and Rage (9 p.m. Friday). Executive produced by The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, the film looks at the way the third Woodstock festival, on the 30th anniversary of the original, unraveled in a sea of mud, violence and sexual assaults. It will be the first of six in the Music Box series.

Also: Helena Bonham Carter narrates nature series Eden: Untamed Planet (8 p.m. Saturday, BBC America). Tig Notaro: Dawn (10 p.m. Saturday, HBO) is the first animated stand-up comedy special.

In case you missed it …

McCartney 3, 2, 1 is by no means a comprehensive survey of Paul McCartney’s 60-plus years as a musician; it focuses mostly on his time in the Beatles and his early solo efforts, and not in any particular order. What the series does do, however, is give a fascinating window into the way McCartney’s mind and musical genius works. Fellow music legend Rick Rubin plays the role of interviewer and fan, helping point out some of the elements that have made McCartney such an enduring figure in the music world. All six episodes are streaming on Hulu.