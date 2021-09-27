‘On My Block’ Gets Spinoff Treatment at Netflix With ‘Freeridge’

On My Block is getting the spinoff treatment at Netflix.

The streaming giant has handed out a straight-to-series order for Freeridge, a spinoff featuring an entirely new cast from the comedy’s original creative team.

The series is set in the same L.A. area town of Freeridge that is featured in On My Block, which returns for its fourth and final season Oct. 4. While the flagship series will come to an end, Freeridge will focus on a new crew of friends who, Netflix says, may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure. The series will explore another side of the fictitious town.

Lauren Iungerich, who has an overall deal with Netflix, co-created the single-camera comedy alongside Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. Freeridge is created by Jamie Uyeshiro, a writer on all four seasons of On My Block, Gonzalez and Haft. The trio will serve as showrunners. Iungerich and Jamie Dooner, who are prepping Lana Condor comedy Boo, Bitch for Netflix, will also be credited as a co-creator and exec producer alongside Uyeshiro, Gonzalez and Haft.

“Some of the greatest comments we’ve heard about On My Block were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented. As we embark on Freeridge, a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience… Oh, and there may be gnomies,” said Uyeshiro, Gonzalez and Haft in a joint statement.

On My Block has been a breakout under the radar hit for Netflix. The series has an impressive 95 percent rating among critics and 91 percent score with viewers on aggregation site RottenTomatoes. The core four stars — Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray and Diego Tinoco plus Jessica Marie Garcia — successfully negotiated sizable salary increases ahead of season three that covered season four and the option for more. The decision to end On My Block after four seasons comes as the five stars saw their per-episode fees jump from $200,000 for seasons one and two to $650,000 for season three. As part of the July 2019 renegotiation, the cast was poised to see their pay bump to $850,000 for season four. Season five, had there been one, would have seen their salaries jump to $1.05 million per episode. Netflix will save millions of dollars with a spinoff featuring a new cast.

“While this chapter is closing for our OG squad this October as they reach the end of high school, we are excited to bring a brand new cast of characters and stories to life in this On My Block spinoff,” said Netflix comedy head Tracey Pakosta. “There are so many more stories to tell in Freeridge and we’re grateful to continue this journey with Lauren, Eddie, Jeremy, Jamie Uyeshiro and Jamie Dooner.”

Added Iungerich: “Co-creating and running On My Block was and will always be a highlight of my life. I am so proud to pass the baton to my incredible partners Eddie and Jeremy and the incomparable Jamie Uyeshiro who rocked it in the writers’ room from day one. There are more stories to tell of our beloved Freeridge and I cannot wait to continue to work with this talented team.”