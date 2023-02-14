×
Reelz Extends ‘On Patrol: Live’ Through January 2024

The cable network has ordered 90 more episodes of the police ridealong series.

On Patrol
Reelz' 'On Patrol Live' Courtesy of Reelz

Reelz is holding on to its highest rated series for another year.

The independent cable outlet has ordered 90 more episodes of On Patrol: Live, the police ridealong series from the team behind A&E’s similar Live PD. The order will extend the show through January 2024.

“Since the July 22 premiere of On Patrol: Live, our audience has increased every month and we expect that trend to continue into 2023 and beyond,” said Reelz CEO Stan E. Hubbard. “On Patrol: Live viewers come together to create a massive, engaged audience for three amazing hours every Friday and Saturday night.”

Recent episodes of On Patrol: Live have averaged better than 800,000 same-day viewers, leagues ahead of the audience for other programming on Reelz. The show typically leads Friday and Saturday nights among adults 25-54 as well.

The series was born out of Live PD, which A&E canceled in June 2020 in the wake of nationwide protests against police violence after the murder of George Floyd and amid controversy over the production’s handling of footage from a 2019 case in Texas, in which Javier Ambler died after Williams County Sheriff’s deputies used tasers on him multiple ties. A Live PD crew was embedded with the deputies, though it wasn’t transmitting live and video of Ambler’s death never aired.

A&E has also sued Reelz and the producers of On Patrol: Live, claiming in court papers that Reelz engaged in “bad-faith strategy of capitalizing on AETN’s reputation, trading on AETN’s goodwill, and passing off On Patrol: Live as the same product as Live PD.”

Dan Abrams hosts On Patrol: Live with Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Curtis Wilson; Abrams and Larkin also hosted Live PD and Wilson appeared on the former show occasionally. Half Moon Pictures, a unit of the MGM-owned Big Fish Entertainment (which made Live PD), produces the show; Abrams, Dan Cesareo, John Zito, Lucilla D’Agostino, Paul Gordon and Joe Venafro executive produce. 

