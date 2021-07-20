‘One of Us Is Lying’ Teaser Trailer Released by Peacock

Based on a novel that was dubbed “The Breakfast Club meets Pretty Little Liars,” below is the teaser trailer for Peacock’s series adaptation of One of Us is Lying.

The project is based on Karen M. McManus’ New York Times best-selling mystery about five high schoolers who go into detention, but only four of them come out alive.

The series stars Marianly Tejada (The Purge), Cooper van Grootel (Mystery Road), Annalisa Cochrane (Cobra Kai), Chibuikem Uche (The Tomorrow War), along with Jessica McLeod, Barrett Carnahan, Melissa Collazo and Mark McKenna.

Darío Madrona (Elite) will serve as showrunner and executive producer, while Erica Saleh (Evil) wrote the pilot and will executive produce. Filmmaker and actress Jennifer Morrison directed and produced the pilot.