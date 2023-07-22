‘One Piece’ Trailer: Iñaki Godoy Takes on the High Seas, Dangerous Rivals in Netflix’s Live-Action Series

Iñaki Godoy and his crew are setting sail on an adventure of a lifetime in the newly released trailer for Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece.

The eight-episode show, based on the popular manga series written by Eiichiro Oda, follows Godoy’s Monkey D. Luffy as he assembles a crew, finds a ship to sail and sets out on a treasure hunt across the high seas to become King of the Pirates. Along the way, he and his crew must battle an unforgiving sea as well as dangerous rivals.

“This crew, our crew, can handle anything,” Godoy’s character can be heard saying in the new action-packed footage released Friday.

Netflix also took to Twitter to share a letter from Oda, where he shares his excitement about the upcoming live-action series as well as his appreciation for the cast and crew for bringing his manga series to life on the small screen.

“It’s already fun seeing the flurry of reactions after each release of information,” he wrote in part. “And the very fact that adapting One Piece into live action was conceived seven years ago is wild! … The entire process of so many people putting their heads together was a festivity in and of itself.”

In the letter, Oda also reminds fans that they could see some changes from the source material, adding, “After the launch, I’m sure I’ll hear about some people pointing out how this character is missing or that scene is omitted, or this bit is different from the manga. But I’m sure they’ll come from a place of love, so I intend to enjoy even those comments!”

Adventure is on the horizon! Let’s all take Eiichiro Oda’s wise advice and have some ☕ while we wait. #OnePieceNetflix pic.twitter.com/hsgtiopEz8 — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) July 22, 2023

The show, created by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, also stars Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Oda’s manga series was first published in 1997 and has sold more than 460 million copies worldwide. It has also been adapted into an anime series, video games and a series of feature films in Japan.

One Piece sets sail on Netflix Aug. 31.