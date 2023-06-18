‘One Piece’ Trailer: Iñaki Godoy and His Crew Set Sail in Netflix’s Live-Action Series

The trailer for Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece, one of the best-selling manga series of all time, has officially arrived.

The new footage of the eight-episode series debuted at Tudum, the streamer’s global fan event in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday.

The show, based on the popular manga series written by Eiichiro Oda, follows Iñaki Godoy’s Monkey D. Luffy on a legendary high-seas adventure. After finally deciding to follow his dreams of freedom, he assembles a crew, finds a ship to sail and sets out on a treasure hunt to become King of the Pirates. But along the way, he and his crew must face the harsh sea and dangerous rivals.

“Ever since I was a kid, the sea has been calling. So, I’m setting out to follow my dream. I’m gonna be King of the Pirates,” Godoy’s character can be heard saying in the trailer. “All I need is a loyal crew. And I think, together, we’d make a good team.”

The upcoming series, created by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, also stars Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Godoy added at the end of the video, “We haven’t sailed together for very long, but I know we’ve got each other’s backs.”

The manga series was first published in 1997 and has sold more than 460 million copies worldwide. It has also been adapted into an anime series, video games and a series of feature films in Japan.

One Piece sets sail on Netflix on August 31. Watch the trailer below.