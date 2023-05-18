‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season Three “Takes a Turn,” Editors Tease

Editors Shelly Westerman and Payton Koch talk about season two of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building — including cutting the “killer reveal party” and working with guest stars like Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer and next season’s victim, Paul Rudd — in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen podcast. “It takes a turn,” hints Koch of what’s to come in season three.

In season two, Steve Martin, Martin Short ad Selena Gomez are back as the trio of amateur sleuths with a new mystery to solve — that of the the murder of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), their apartment building’s board president. This season, one new resident at the Arconia was Amy Schumer as a fictional version of herself. “She was wild,” Westerman says of actress, revealing that she ad-libbed more than most of the cast. “She would crack Steve and Marty up.”

Paul Rudd plays actor Ben Glenroy, who exchanges some tense words with Steve Martin’s Charles before collapsing on stage during a performance in the final moments of the finale. “They gave us a few variations on the different lines,” Westerman says of the key moments before Rudd takes to the stage. “They basically had two sets of lines that they wanted to try out. And within those two sets, Steve and Paul gave us some variations on each tonally. And then we would cut all of those and then work with [showrunner John Hoffman] to kind of pick which one he thought would fit.”

Meryl Streep joins the cast in season three. “They have the best time on set,” says Koch. “It’s just like a bunch of friends hanging out and having fun. And watching her deliver these lines, it’s so beautiful. I mean, she’s Meryl Streep.”

In this episode of Behind the Screen, the editors also delve into cutting the season two finale’s “killer reveal” of the murderer. “It’s not just comedy. It’s drama; it’s the little spooky bits,” Westerman says of the series. “You get a taste of everything.”

You can listen to the full podcast here.