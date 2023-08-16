×
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Boss Says Jesse Williams Was “Howling” at ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reference in Season 3

Williams plays documentarian Tobert, alongside Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin, in the hit show.

Jesse Williams
Jesse Williams Leon Bennett/Getty Images

[This story contains spoilers for “Grab Your Hankies,” the third episode of the third season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.]

Only Murders in the Building showrunner John Hoffman is sharing Jesse Williams’ reaction to the Grey’s Anatomy reference in season three of the hit series.

During the third episode, Meryl Streep’s Loretta Durkin learned that she landed an audition for an “offshoot of an offshoot of a Grey’s Anatomy spinoff,” called Grey’s New Orleans: Family Burn Unit.

“It’s for the mother of a dermatologist, so she has a backstory. And lines!” Loretta tells Martin Short’s Oliver in the episode. “And the producers said they might give her a limp, so… it’s juicy!”

John Hoffman revealed to TV Line, in an interview published online Tuesday, that Williams, who plays documentarian Tobert on Only Murders, was “howling at the reference” while they were doing a table read prior to filming.

“Jesse was very sweet about that,” he added. “And it’s a real homage. I mean, has there been a more successful show than Grey’s Anatomy? What a windfall for an actress [like Loretta] to have that opportunity…. Watching Meryl Streep get excited about that for herself is just a dream.”

Williams played Dr. Jackson Avery on the medical drama for 12 seasons before departing in 2021. At the time of his exit, he told The Hollywood Reporter that Grey’s Anatomy was a “beautiful ship” that he was “honored” to be on.

While Loretta ultimately turns down the role on Grey’s New Orleans and continues with Oliver’s play Death Rattle, Hoffman teased that there’s “more to come” with the Family Burn Unit, telling viewers to, “Hang tight.”

Season three of Only Murders in the Building, starring Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin, is currently streaming on Hulu, with new episodes dropping on Tuesdays.

