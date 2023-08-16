Meryl Streep and Ashley Park’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Song “Look for the Light” Gets Streaming Release

Meryl Streep and Ashley Park’s breathtaking rendition of “Look for the Light” from season three of Only Murders in the Building has been released on all streaming platforms.

The new, original song featured in episode three, “Grab Your Hankies,” was written for the show by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles alongside Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriter-producers behind La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen. The single, which is currently available on Spotify and Apple Music, is among a season three soundtrack that features new music from a number of notable Broadway names, including Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman and Michael R. Jackson, alongside an original score by Siddhartha Khosla.

“It was so easy to say yes to this invitation,” Bareilles said in a statement about her decision to co-write the song for the Hulu series. “I love the delicious unpredictability of collaboration, and this was as joyful and undeniable as they come.”

Bareilles, who starred in the acclaimed run of Into the Woods, and wrote the music and lyrics for the stage adaptation of the film Waitress, expressed excitement over writing for the Hulu series and teaming with Pasek and Paul for the first time. But she also championed Streep, noting that it “truly felt like a dream” to write for the actress.

“Meryl was gentle and focused, and I loved her musicality and her willingness to share her process,” Bareilles added. “Ashley Park’s glorious counter melody was added later, and I got goosebumps the first time I heard it.”

Pasek and Paul also called Bareilles a dream collaborator, as they crafted the “song for the legendary Meryl Streep” alongside her. “Getting to shape this song around Meryl’s voice, and working together in the studio and on set, was a dream and we are three very lucky songwriters. Meryl not only amazed us with her usual brilliance and mastery of the craft, but also inspired us with her humility and tireless work ethic. While it is unfair for someone to be so wonderful at everything, it’s a basic human truth that we all must reckon with!”

Season three’s musical inspirations are driven by Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) latest investigation, which takes them behind the scenes of a Broadway murder. Paul Rudd’s Ben Glenroy is a Hollywood action star set to make his Broadway debut before he meets an untimely death. Streep’s Loretta Durkin, Glenroy’s co-star, aids the trio as they embark on the case amid Oliver’s attempts to save his show.

While music plays a particularly prominent role in season three of the Emmy-winning series, previous seasons have also featured original music, including Martin’s “Angel in Flip-Flops.” Performed as Martin’s character from his Brazzos days, the single — which also got a colorful and trippy music video — was produced by Paul Shaffer and co-written by Martin and Only Murders executive producer Kirker Butler.