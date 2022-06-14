Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short Try to Clear Their Names in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for Only Murders in the Building season two promises murder, mystery and comedy.

Season one of the Hulu series left off with a major cliffhanger, in which Selena Gomez’s Mabel was found leaning over the dead, bloody body of the Arconia board president, Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell).

The season two trailer sets up a persons of interest mystery, with Gomez, Steve Martin’s Charles and Martin Short’s Oliver as the prime suspects in Bunny’s murder.

“Someone’s trying to frame us,” Short says. In order to clear their names, Gomez, Martin and Short decide to do a second season of their podcast to find out who the real murderer is and why they’re being framed for it.

According to Hulu, three complications ensue that hinder their ability to solve the mystery: The trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of Cinda Canning’s (Tina Fey) competing podcast and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

As the trio begins investigating, the trailer reveals that evidence starts showing up in their respective apartments that point the authorities toward them as the murderers. The two-minute video also briefly teases Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne’s roles in season two.

In The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Gomez said she relates to her Only Murders in the Building character, Mabel.

“I can be a little lonely sometimes,” Gomez said on the podcast. “I tend to have friends that are a bit older, and I love hanging out with my mom, so I’m very much that kind of person. And so I feel Mabel.”

Only Murders in the Building season two premieres on Hulu on June 28.