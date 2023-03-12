‘Only Murders in the Building’ Gives First Look at Meryl Streep in Season 3 Teaser

Selena Gomez, Martin Short) and Steve Martin in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Meryl Streep is officially in the Building.

Hulu has released a brief teaser for season three of Only Murders in the Building showing the three-time Oscar winner as part of the cast. Streep joined the series earlier this year and will be a guest star opposite series leads Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in the third season.

Details of Streep’s role are still being kept quiet, but the 30-second teaser (watch it below) — which will also be shown during ABC’s Oscars telecast Sunday — features her character in what looks like a table reading for a script.

Co-creator and showrunner John Hoffman told The Hollywood Reporter at the Writers Guild Awards that when he was writing Streep’s character, “she was the dream” casting choice, and then she “reached out to her friends Steve and Marty” about joining the show.

“It’s this domino effect of wonderful experiences, and she is everything anyone has ever said about working with her,” Hoffman said. “It’s really a hell of a time on our set right now.”

The teaser also features Paul Rudd, who had a cameo in the season two finale and will be a regular in season three. Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams and Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park are also joining the cast.

The show’s third season will find Oliver (Short), Charles (Martin) and Mabel (Gomez) caught up in (and podcasting about) another murder. Hulu is keeping other details close to the vest for now.

Martin and Hoffman co-created the series and executive produce with Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman (This Is Us) and Jess Rosenthal. Disney’s 20th Television produces the series. Season three of Only Murders is slated to premiere later in the year.

Watch the teaser below.

Additional reporting by Hilary Lewis.