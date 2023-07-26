‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Trailer: Meryl Streep Gets Wrapped Up in a Murder Mystery

Only Murders in the Building: Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin), shown.

The true-crime loving trio is back with a new murder, a new crime scene and a new list of potential suspects.

The trailer for season three of Only Murders in the Building sees Steve Martin’s Charles, Martin Short’s Oliver and Selena Gomez’s Mabel investigating a murder that happened behind the scenes of Oliver’s Broadway show. And the victim is none other than the show’s lead star Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd).

“Finding this killer is the only way you’ll have a show,” Gomez tells Short in the footage released Wednesday.

The trio works together to find clues and question persons of interest, including Glenroy’s co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), so Oliver can put his show back together. At the same time, they’re podcasting every development as they try and ultimately uncover the murderer.

The video also gives a closer look at the roles Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams and Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park play throughout the investigation, as well as Streep’s quirky character giving quite an entertaining table reading for a script.

“Theater is all about choices,” the Oscar-winning actress can be heard saying towards the end of the trailer. “What you share and what you hide – those choices change everything.”

The series was co-created by Martin and John Hoffman, who also executive produce with Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Only Murders in the Building returns to Hulu on Aug. 8, with the first two episodes dropping during the season premiere. New episodes will stream weekly thereafter.