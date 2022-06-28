‘Only Murders in the Building’ Showrunner Teases “Upping the Stakes,” Guests Stars for Season 2

Only Murders in the Building, the hit whodunit starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, is back for a second season, reuniting the three as they attempt to solve (and podcast through) crimes in their apartment building.

After the first season ended with Gomez’s character Mabel covered in blood with seemingly a second murder at the Arconia, showrunner John Hoffman said the show’s return will “up the stakes for our three, who had stepped in it so badly by the end of season one, and now everything was about, ‘How do we even begin to deal with this situation?'”

“I think there should be a disorienting number of things coming at them that makes it very scary at first, and I think there will be a lot that is insanely funny in season two,” Hoffman told The Hollywood Reporter at the show’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday. “I think ultimately it’s a show about these three characters and the characters of New York, and breaking through your isolated little world and trying to fight this injustice with people who are very unexpected in your world, and [who] you might find yourself fighting for.”

The series also explores the world of true-crime podcasting, both from the trio’s show and that of their rival Cinda Canning (played by Tina Fey); with a genre that has so many fans, Hoffman says his team “got lots” of feedback from the murder podcast community, which emphasized the importance for the writers to make the story “a real mystery — a real, twisty, true-crime thing” that would truly stump fans.

Season two continues to grow the show’s roster of top-tier guest stars, adding Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine as Hoffman pointed to his three stars, “incredible magnets for incredibly talented people.” Cara Delevingne joins the cast as well, playing a love interest for Gomez’s character.

“I think in general it’s a very modern show and a very modern character in Mabel Mora,” Hoffman said of the show’s LGBTQ representation in season two. “Opening up any storylines into interesting new perspectives, characters exploring themselves and finding great connections in unexpected places, that’s what the show is about.”

And after such a popular first season (Hulu chief Craig Erwich announced at the premiere that OMITB is the streamer’s most-watched comedy ever), shooting season two at the Belnord Apartments on the Upper West Side, which serves as the Arconia in the series, was surrounded by much more fanfare.

“That was amazing, that was a new thing,” Hoffman said of swarms of fans around the building during production. “We were very on the down-low, quiet and lowkey in season one when no one knew what we were. So it was nice to see New York come alive around the show, around the Arconia like they have. We all felt that, as far as the love for the show, and that meant the world.”

Only Murders in the Building season two starts streaming Tuesday on Hulu.