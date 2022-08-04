Onyx Collective’s ‘The Other Black Girl’ Drama Nabs Hulu Series Pickup

Hulu and Onyx Collective are moving forward with their adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel The Other Black Girl.

The Disney-backed streamer has handed out a series order for the drama from Onyx Collective and Freeform president Tara Duncan.



The drama revolves around Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only Black girl at her company so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.



Danielle Henderson (Dare Me, Sorry for Your Loss) is set as showrunner on the series and will exec produce alongside Duncan, Rashida Jones, Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey, Adam Fishbach and author Harris.



The Other Black Girl was first put in development in April 2020, a month before Duncan signed on to serve as president of Disney’s younger-skewing basic cable network Freeform. Disney tapped Duncan to lead Onyx Collective in May 2021, with the studio focused on underrepresented communities including creators of color.



Since its launch, Onyx has already won an Oscar for its work producing doc Summer of Soul and has built a slate of originals that live on Hulu including the upcoming docuseries The Hair Tales, scripted legal thriller Reasonable Doubt and Mahershala Ali drama The Plot, among others.