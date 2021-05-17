Danish Original Cast Return for Lars Von Trier’s ‘The Kingdom’ Final Season

Call it another round with Lars von Trier.

Several members of the original cast of The Kingdom, Lars von Trier’s groundbreaking 1990s hospital horror series, are set to return for the show’s third and final season.

Danish stars including, Ghita Norby, Peter Mygind, and Soren Pilmark will reprise their original roles for season 3 of The Kingdom, set to shoot this summer. Von Trier’s surreal hospital drama —about an ultramodern medical facility that is haunted by ghosts—aired its first two, 4-episode seasons in 1994 and 1997. The 5-episode season 3, titled The Kingdom Exodus, is planned as a conclusion to the series. It is set to premiere in 2022.

New editions to The Kingdom cast include Nicolas Bro (The Killing) and Bodil Jorgensen (The Green Butchers).

Von Trier’s Zentropa shingle is producing The Kingdom together with Scandinavian pay-TV group NENT and Danish public broadcasters DR. Lead producer is Zentropa’s Louise Vesth. Trustnordisk is selling the series worldwide and is packaging the final season together with restored versions of seasons 1 and 2 for international broadcasters and streamers.

Norby (Memories of a Marriage, Silent Heart), will return to The Kingdom as anesthesiologist Rigmor Mortensen, who is now a patient in the hospital she once ruled with an iron hand.

Mygind (Borgen) and Pilmark (Kon-Tiki, Downsizing) will also reprise their original roles as, respectively, the spoiled and self-absorbed doctor Mogge and the cynical resident physician Krogsgaard, aka “The Hook.”

Jorgensen, whose film performances include roles in Lars von Trier’s The Idiots and Susanne Bier’s Oscar-winner In a Better World, will take on one of the leading roles in The Kingdom season 3 as the sleepwalker Karen. Bro (Riders of Justice) will play the new role of hospital porter Balder.

Lars von Trier and Niels Vorsel, co-writers on the original series, re-teamed to write The Kingdom‘s final season.