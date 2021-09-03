Oscar De La Hoya Hospitalized With COVID-19, Cancels Comeback Fight

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Oscar De La Hoya has been hospitalized with COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, the boxer revealed on Friday.
Through a video on social media, an exhausted-looking De La Hoya said: “What are the chances of me getting COVID? I’ve been taking care of myself and this really really kicked my ass.”
Along with the video, the boxer wrote, “Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend.”
The 48-year-old De La Hoya retired in 2009, but was scheduled to make a comeback on Sept. 11 in a highly-anticipated match against UFC champion Vitor Belfort at the Staples Center. Triller Fight Club, a division of social media firm Triller, had been advertising the fight for a $50 pay-per-view price.
“Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, [and] I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe.”
I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe.
— Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
The Late Late Show
Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel Bring ‘Cinderella’ to “Crosswalk the Musical”
-
Heat Vision
William Shatner’s Notorious ‘SNL’ Skit Disappointed ‘Star Trek’ Creator Gene Roddenberry’s Family
-
-
-
-
International
‘The Office’ Writer Anthony Q. Farrell Aims to Fix Canadian TV’s Diversity Problem With Showrunner Bootcamp