Oscar De La Hoya Hospitalized With COVID-19, Cancels Comeback Fight

Oscar De La Hoya has been hospitalized with COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, the boxer revealed on Friday.

Through a video on social media, an exhausted-looking De La Hoya said: “What are the chances of me getting COVID? I’ve been taking care of myself and this really really kicked my ass.”

Along with the video, the boxer wrote, “Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend.”

The 48-year-old De La Hoya retired in 2009, but was scheduled to make a comeback on Sept. 11 in a highly-anticipated match against UFC champion Vitor Belfort at the Staples Center. Triller Fight Club, a division of social media firm Triller, had been advertising the fight for a $50 pay-per-view price.

“Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, [and] I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe.”