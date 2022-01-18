×
“The Dick Van Dyke Accent School”: Social Media Obsesses Over Oscar Isaac’s British Accent In ‘Moon Knight’ Trailer

The first trailer for the Marvel Disney+ show dropped on Thursday night.

Oscar Isaac
Oscar Isaac Steve Jennings/Getty Images

“I think I’m losing it.”

The first trailer for Disney+ series Moon Knight dropped on Monday night and as with everything that comes from Marvel Studios, the show looks slick and spectacular. In amongst the positive reaction to the trailer, however, was social media locking on to star Oscar Isaac’s British accent.

Ostensibly portraying a haunted Steven Grant who can’t tell the difference between his “waking life and dreams,” Isaac’s sort-of-London-may-be-south-east-probably-nowhere-cor-blimey-guv accent is distracting enough that it has become a Twitter talking point, more so than Ethan Hawke’s quite excellent wig. There’s no denying, though, that both actors are embracing the chaos.

Twitter wags likened Isaac’s attempt to Don Cheadle’s iconic accent in the Ocean’s franchise and Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins, long-considered the gold standards in bad British accents.

Summing up some of the reaction, one user on Twitter wrote, “Oscar Isaac’s accent in the #MoonKnight trailer is literally like ‘ello guvna wot are ya dewin?!”

Isaac plays Marc Spector in the Disney+ series that takes inspiration from the modern comics, depicting the character’s struggle with multiple personality disorder (the likely explanation for the British accent as the character switches between personalities). Moon Knight will take place amid the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.

The actor has previously said of the series, “we’re making something that’s quite different, and that doesn’t follow the same … logic of what a lot of superhero films do.”

Hawke is playing the villain, which he modeled after David Koresh, the leader of the Branch Davidians religious cult who died in the Waco siege of 1993.

Umbrella Academy’s Jeremy Slater is head writer, with Mohamed Diab, the filmmaker behind the Cannes drama Clashdirecting the six-episode series along with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

See some of the reactions to Isaac’s accent below.

 

