Oscars: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes Can’t Recall Any Previous Hosts in First Promo

The hosts for the upcoming 94th Academy Awards appear to be a little hazy on their Oscars history.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, who are set to co-host ABC’s awards telecast on March 27, appear in their first promo for the 2022 event. In the spot, the three stars unwind with some wine as they try to recall their recent predecessors.

“We just have to do better than last year’s host,” Sykes says. This leads Schumer to confirm, “That is the thing, totally. It is a competition in that way.”

When the group struggles to recall the name of the apparent host, Schumer quips, “God, they must have sucked.”

However, Hall comes to the rescue when she finally recalls that, in fact, the Oscars went host-free for the three previous ceremonies. “Boom, we’re already winning,” Sykes responds.

This year’s ceremony, which is produced by Will Packer and directed by Glenn Weiss, will mark the first time in 35 years that three people are sharing hosting duties, and it’s the first time ever that three women are tasked with the honors. Each star will host a separate hour of the broadcast, with Schumer handling the first portion.

The most recent Oscars ceremony to feature of host was the 2018 event, when Jimmy Kimmel led the festivities.

Check out the footage below to see the three women react after realizing how long the show has been without a host.