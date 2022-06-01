‘Our Flag Means Death’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

Yo-ho-ho: HBO Max has renewed Our Flag Means Death for a second season.

The pirate comedy from creator-showrunner David Jenkins and executive producer and star Taika Waititi will be back for another voyage.

“We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans’ open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet,” Jenkins said in a statement. “Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible.”

The well-reviewed comedy has been praised in particular for its handling of queer storylines.

The first season was loosely based on 18th century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). “After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge,” reads the official description. “Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Waititi). To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas, they found love. Now they have to survive it.”

No details yet on the number of episodes or premiere date for the new season. In addition to Darby and Waititi, season one starred Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen and Leslie Jones.

Next up, Waititi has Thor: Love and Thunder coming to theaters July 8, which he co-wrote, directed and co-stars in.