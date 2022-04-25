Ousted ‘American Gigolo’ Showrunner David Hollander Let Go From CBS’ ‘How We Roll’

David Hollander, recently fired as showrunner on Showtime’s American Gigolo update, will also not return for a potential second season of CBS’ How We Roll.

Sources say that season one of the bowling comedy has already wrapped production and, should the series earn a renewal, Hollander will no longer be an exec producer on the show.

Reps for CBS and producers CBS Studios declined to comment.

Hollander was fired April 23 from American Gigolo following a misconduct investigation. Paramount Television Studios, which produces American Gigolo, also terminated its overall deal with the Ray Donovan alum.

CBS, CBS Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Showtime are all corporate siblings under the Paramount umbrella.

Showtime picked up American Gigolo in June 2015 following a seven-year development process. The update of the Richard Gere feature film hails from Jerry Bruckheimer Television and is now expected to name its third showrunner after Neil LaBute was originally set to write and run the drama. LaBute was fired from his off-Broadway theater company.

Pete Holmes and Katie Lowes star in CBS’ How We Roll. The midseason comedy has performed well for the network and counts Mark Gross as its showrunner.