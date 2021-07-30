‘Outer Banks’ Cast Talks Pressures of Creating “Mind-Blowing” Season 2

Season two of Netflix’s adventurous teen drama Outer Banks delivers the same mystery of season one, plus a whole lot more action, including thrilling car chases, intense stunts and worrisome fight scenes.

Stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Rudy Panko open up to The Hollywood Reporter about what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated second season of the hit series.

The actors say season two dials up the intensity, taking the show to the next level.

“I think that’s kind of what people loved about the end of the first season,” Stokes says of the action-packed new episodes. “I think [Madelyn] and I really enjoyed a lot of the action sequences and the stunts, and that’s what sort of makes the show a lot of fun.”

“I think our writers are just good at always trying to top themselves with the action,” says Daviss. “I think they know how to write a series of escalating events very, very well.”

Season two picks up where last season left off, with John B. (Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Cline) having nearly escaped death and on their way to the Bahamas, while the rest of the Pogues are still in the Outer Banks.

When the series first premiered in April 2020, the lead actors were relatively unknown. Now, the five stars have over 20 million Instagram followers between them. Following the breakout success of season one, the actors opened up about the pressures to deliver an even bigger and better second season.

“There’s a lot of pressure, but we also are I think a group of people that thrive under pressure,” says Panko. “And I think we rise above it and we are so excited to bring season two … it’s even more mind-blowing.”

“I think there’s definitely pressure that we put on ourselves, because you know the first season we were shooting and it was just fun,” says Cline. “And we hoped it would be well-received, but at the same time we were just having a good time and nobody knew what we were doing and it was super fun. And then this year it was a little different, because there were eyes on it. And so I think I definitely put pressure on myself. At the same time, it’s still just fun.”

The tight-knit cast also revealed what it was like to reunite on set.

“The feeling of being all back together was unreal,” says Bailey. “I mean, it was like the instant same connection as season one … I can’t even describe it to you. You’ll see that joy onscreen.”

“Anytime you get all of us together, it’s sort of a dream circumstance,” says Stokes. “I’m just thankful to work with such great people.”

While season two is packed with stunts and action, it still features the signature romance that viewers fell in love with in season one. Fans, of course, “ship” John B. and Sarah Cameron, but can they expect any new romances to blossom?

“I think all of the shippers are going to be happy,” reveals Bailey. “There’s some old and some new. Some defining the relationship and figuring out what things are. I think really every one of the relationships is figuring out the legitimacy of what they’re feeling.”

Watch the video above for more. Season two of Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.