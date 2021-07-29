This Week in TV: ‘Outer Banks,’ ‘FBoy Island,’ More Olympics

The Olympics roll into their second week, with track and field and medal rounds in some team sports taking center stage. As such, it’s a pretty light week for premieres on broadcast and cable from July 29-Aug. 4, but there are a decent number of streaming debuts on tap — ranging from Netflix’s YA drama Outer Banks to Paris Hilton learning to cook.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

The first season of Outer Banks, with its mix of YA drama and treasure hunting off the Carolina coast, was something of a surprise breakout for Netflix in the spring of 2020. The show will expand its geographic footprint — and up the drama, naturally — in its second season, debuting Friday.

The new batch of episodes follows John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) suspected of murder and on the run in the Bahamas. The rest of the Pogues, meanwhile, are dealing with much higher stakes at home — as tends to happen with a $400 million treasure still out there to be found.

Also on streaming …

Paramount+ revives a signature VH1 show, Behind the Music (Thursday). HBO Max’s dating show FBoy Island (Thursday) tells you pretty much what you need to know with its title. HBO Max also debuts The Prince, its animated satire about the British royal family, on Thursday. Season three of The Wine Show (Thursday) gets a new U.S. home on Sundance Now and Acorn TV. The Pursuit of Love (Friday, Amazon), written and directed by Emily Mortimer, centers on cousins and best friends (Lily James and Emily Beecham) in 1920s London. Cooking With Paris (Wednesday, Netflix) puts Paris Hilton in the kitchen to learn some culinary basics with the help of family and famous friends.

On broadcast …

Olympics: The games begin their second week with track and field taking center stage; the unofficial titles of world’s fastest woman and man will be handed out in the 100-meter finals Saturday and Sunday. Medal rounds in boxing, wrestling and cycling, plus the final events in swimming and gymnastics, are also on tap. Full TV schedules are at NBCOlympics.com.

Also: ABC and ESPN will simulcast the NBA draft (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Thursday. The final season of Burden of Truth begins at 8 p.m. Friday on The CW.

On cable …

New: Bob Costas returns to HBO for Back on the Record (11 p.m. Friday), his third show with the premium cable outlet. Back on the Record will air quarterly and feature long-form interviews and discussion of the sports and pop culture issues in the news.

Also: Kevin Can F**k Himself wraps up its eight-episode first season (9 p.m. Sunday, AMC); docuseries Small Town News (9 p.m. Monday, HBO) follows the crew at a small independent TV station in Pahrump, Nevada.

In case you missed it …

If you read the phrase “noir musical-mystery populated by stop-motion baby dolls” and think “say what now?,” then Ultra City Smiths is not a show for you. If the reaction is “tell me more,” then the series from creator Steve Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace Ltd.) is for you. A voice cast featuring Tim Heidecker, Kurtwood Smith, Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, Jimmi Simpson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph anchors this “extremely funny” half hour, writes THR critic Daniel Fienberg: “If people can find it” — it’s streaming on AMC+ — “it’s guaranteed to find a cult following.”