‘Outer Banks’ Scores Early Renewal at Netflix

Netflix delivered an early prize to Outer Banks fans.

The series about the treasure-hungry group of friends known as the Pogues has been renewed for a fourth season, the streamer announced Saturday. The pickup arrives as Outer Banks is set to launch its third season Feb. 23.

This news was revealed in a surprise announcement by the show’s cast at a live fan event called Poguelandia in Huntington Beach, California. Attended by thousands of devotees, Poguelandia featured live music in addition to appearances from castmembers Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper) and Drew Starkey (Rafe).

Also returning for season four are co-creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke. “Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular,” the trio said in a statement. “The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

Poguelandia was set to feature live performances from Khalid, Lil Baby, alt-J, Elley Duhé, Surf Mesa and The Nude Party. The event also included a screening of a special nine-minute preview from Outer Banks’ third season.

Outer Banks was the No. 1 English-language television series globally on Netflix’s Top 10 for four weeks after its second-season launch in July 2021. It hit the Top 10 in 74 countries.

Since the show first debuted back in April 2020, its stars have popped up in other high-profile projects. Cline appeared in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Pankow co-starred with Tom Holland in Uncharted and Daviss had a role in Do Revenge.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the show’s premiere event for season three Thursday, Stokes said he loves “the world that we’ve created” and wants to continue making more episodes for as long as he can, provided there’s still an interesting story to tell.

“My whole thing is, it’s not about how the plane takes off — it’s about how you land it,” Stokes said. “As long as the writers and Netflix get it right, that’s my main concern. I want to make sure we end this show on the right note and tell the right story and not extend it too far that it gets wishy-washy. I think you see that in TV often, so I want to tell the right story and end it on the right note.”

Outer Banks season three launches Feb. 23.