‘Outer Banks’: Season 3 Trailer Teases Violence and Surprising Romance Amid New Treasure Hunt

The Pogues just can’t manage to stay out of trouble, as seen in the first trailer for Outer Banks season three.

The Netflix drama series’ upcoming third season, debuting Feb. 23, involves the underdog clique discovering that a peaceful life on their newfound desert paradise, nicknamed “Poguelandia,” won’t last long. With a coveted golden idol putting them back on the treasure hunt, the pals find themselves again on the run from Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe (Drew Starkey), although the nefarious father-son pair seem to have friction of their own.

“Dad, I don’t need you anymore,” Rafe tells Ward in the new footage, which includes him pushing his dad up against a wall.

The trailer also shows Kiara (Madison Bailey) held captive by Caribbean crime kingpin Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen), not to mention an emotional reunion between John B (Chase Stokes) and his father, Big John (Charles Halford), who was seen alive at the end of season two. Plus, there are hints at sparks between Sarah (Madelyn Cline) and ex Topper (Austin North), and also between Kiara and JJ (Rudy Pankow).

The Outer Banks cast includes Jonathan Daviss (Pope) and Carlacia Grant (Cleo), in addition to Stokes, Cline, Pankow, Bailey, Esten, Starkey and North.

During a Sun Valley Film Festival panel with the show’s performers that was moderated last year by The Hollywood Reporter, the castmembers offered clues about what’s in store for the anticipated season of the series that was created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke.

“I think it’s adrenaline,” Cline teased about what to expect. “It’s gonna be as exciting as ever.” And Pankow agreed but hinted at some evolution happening as well: “There is the same kind of feeling, where it’s gonna be high-adrenaline, high-octane — but new shades.”

Cline also talked to THR about finding ways to feel comfortable outside of her Outer Banks family while filming her role in the recent Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. “For me, I went on to Knives Out, and I felt a little bit awkward,” she shared. “I was like, ‘Oh, I haven’t done this in a few years.’ But it was still a joy, and it’s so much fun.”

Outer Banks season three premieres Feb. 23 on Netflix.