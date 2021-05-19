Outfest Launches Fan Event for Pride Month With Focus on Queer TV

Outfest is launching The OutFronts, a five-day digital festival for TV fans that will feature free panel discussions and exclusive members-only content featuring talent from LGBTQIA+ shows and projects. The inaugural event, timed to coincide with Pride Month, is set for June 4-7 with presenting sponsors Hyundai, IMDb and IMDbPro.

Streamed on Outfest Now, the festival’s lineup includes a discussion with the creator and talent from HBO Max’s critically acclaimed Russell Davies limited series It’s a Sin; a panel that will bring together Jonathan Murray (The Real World), Daniel Franzese (Looking), and Patrik-Ian Polk (Noah’s Arc) talking about TV’s depictions of HIV/AIDS; and an event with the creators of HBO Max series Veneno moderated by Pose star Angelica Ross.

Other shows represented during the festival are BET’s Twenties, CBS’ Clarice, OWN’s David Makes Man, HBO Max’s Equal, Freeform’s Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, HBO Max’s Genera+ion, Showtime’s The L Word: Generation Q, Hulu’s Love, Victor, Freeform’s Motherland: Fort Salem, Logo’s Noah’s Arc, VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, Hulu’s Rūrangi, Netflix’s Special, Paramount+’s Star Trek: Discovery, and Amazon’s The Wilds, among other panels.

“Outfest has had a tradition of being a place where the networks have come to premiere and discuss their queer stories on network and streaming television — from Ugly Betty, Brothers and Sisters, Glee, Transparent, Love Victor, The Twenties, David Makes Man and more. We are now in an incredible place in television with LGBTQ content and overwhelming fan support. I remember when it wasn’t too long ago that the only place to go for cutting edge queer stories and content would be in cinema and independent films,” said Outfest executive director Damien S. Navarro. “That is why we are excited to embrace this moment and bring The Outfronts to the world.”

All panel discussions will be free of charge to view online and via the Outfest Now streaming app, with invites to special content available to Outfest Now subscribers. A full calendar of The OutFronts programming at and RSVP information can be found here.