‘Outlander’ to End With Season 8 on Starz

Outlander is coming to an end at Starz — but the saga of the Fraser family is not.

The premium cable outlet will bring Outlander to a close with an eighth and final season. The news comes several months ahead of a planned summer premiere for season seven of the time-traveling historical romance, based on Diana Gabaldon’s series of novels. The series will end as the longest-running original in Starz history.

The final season will run 10 episodes, while the forthcoming seventh season will have 16 installments.

“For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion,” said Kathryn Busby, president original programming at Starz. “But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We’re thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril and Ronald and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next.”

Starz has also given a formal green light to a prequel series titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood. It will chronicle the the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie. Matthew B. Roberts will continue showrunning duties from the main series. Gabaldon is a consulting producer.

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain,” said Roberts. “The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with season eight, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans.”

The final season of Outlander will be based on Written in My Own Heart’s Blood, the eighth book in Gabaldon’s series. When the show debuted in 2014, it was the last book in the saga; Gabaldon has since published a ninth volume, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, and has said in past interviews that she plans to conclude the book series with the 10th.

Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan star in Outlander; the season seven cast also includes Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips.

Roberts executive produces alongside series creator Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Balfe and Heughan. Moore’s Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company produce the series in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Sony, Tall Ship Productions and Story Mining & Supply Company are also behind the prequel, with Roberts, Moore and Davis executive producing.