‘Outlander’ Star Confirms He’s Been Secretly Cast in HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’

Outlander and The Hobbit actor Graham McTavish has confirmed rumors that he’s been cast in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

While HBO isn’t commenting or confirming the casting, the actor was reportedly spotted in costume on the set and now says in a new interview with the U.K. fashion magazine Stylist that he’s appearing in the show.

“I’m enjoying that, yes,” McTavish said when asked about the series in an interview promoting his new documentary Men in Kilts. “I’m really having a lot of fun. We’ve just started. It’s a very big project, so we’re getting to know each other. They’re lovely people. It’s great, but I can’t tell you too much. I can’t tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot of dragons.”

There’s no word yet on what role he’ll play in the eagerly anticipated fantasy series (there are guesses, but only guesses).

McTavish’s Outlander co-star Sam Heughan was actually in the interview with McTavish and jokingly asked him, “Am I in [House of the Dragon]?” McTavish replied, “So far, no. And I have been waiting. … I have to say ‘Where is Sam?’ because it’s always in my contract now.”

Heughan’s crack has some amusing backstory to it. The actor has previously told Vulture in 2014 that before landing the starring role in the Starz romantic fantasy drama, he auditioned for Game of Thrones seven times without landing a part. “I auditioned for Game of Thrones seven times! Loads of times,” Heughan said. “I auditioned for Renly, Loras, some of the members of the Night’s Watch. And I’d always get so close! I’d be like, ‘Guys, just give me a sword!’ Everyone was going in for those parts.”

House of the Dragon tells the story of the Targaryen family in Westeros and is set 300 years before the events in Game of Thrones. The drama is from co-showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) and executive producer and saga author George R.R. Martin.

The series stars Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One) as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Paddy Considine (Peaky Blinders) as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint (Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time) as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka the Sea Snake, Eve Best (Nurse Jackie) as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill) as Otto Hightower, Sonoya Mizuno (Crazy Rich Asians) as Mysaria, and Fabien Frankel (Last Christmas) as Ser Criston Cole.

House of the Dragon is one of six GoT-related prequel projects in the works at HBO, plus there’s a stage show in development for Broadway/West End that will feature new actors playing iconic characters from the original series.

House of the Dragon premieres in 2022.