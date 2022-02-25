‘Outlander’ Prequel in the Works at Starz

The world of Outlander is set to expand at Starz.

The premium cable outlet and producer Sony Pictures TV are developing a prequel series to Outlander. Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts is set to write and executive produce the project.

The news comes just over a week ahead of the time-traveling drama’s COVID-delayed sixth season debuting on Starz; Outlander has already been renewed for a seventh season.

Starz and Sony declined comment.

Details on the setting and story for the potential prequel are being kept under wraps. Diana Gabladon, author of the novels on which Outlander is based, wrote a 2013 novella titled Virgins that focused on younger versions of Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan in the Starz series) and Ian Murray (Steven Cree). She also hinted at another prequel in a Facebook post earlier in February.

A possible expansion of the Outlander world isn’t a surprise, as the series has

Outlander executive producer Ron Moore hinted at potential spinoffs from the main series in an interview on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast in February 2021: “I feel very optimistic about it,” he said. “I agree that I would’ve been happy to see [spinoffs] happen sooner than this but everything happens in its time.”

Roberts, who has an overall deal at Sony, will executive produce the prequel with Moore and his Tall Ship Productions partner Maril Davis.

Variety first reported the news.