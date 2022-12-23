‘Outlander’: First Look at Season 7 as Starz Sets Summer 2023 Premiere

Starz is leaving a little gift for Outlander watchers just before Christmas.

The premium cable outlet has released the first teaser for the show’s seventh season (watch it below) and announced the series will return in summer 2023 (an actual date will be announced later). A summer premiere will mean about 15 or 16 months between seasons, as season six ended its eight-episode run on May 1.

The coming season will take the sixth and seventh books in author Diana Gabaldon’s series of novels — A Breath of Snow and Ashes and An Echo in the Bone — as its source material. The shortening of season six due to the COVID-19 pandemic means there is still material from A Breath of Snow and Ashes for the show to explore.

Leads Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan are set to return for season seven, as are Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O’Ryan and Paul Gorman. Charles Vandervaart (playing William Ransom) Izzy Meikle-Small (as Rachel Hunter) and Joey Phillips (playing Denzell Hunter) have joined the cast as well.

Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts — who’s also in charge of a prequel series at Starz — executive produces with series creator Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Balfe and Heughan. Moore’s Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company produce the series in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Watch the season seven teaser below.